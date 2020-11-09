5-year-old shot while riding in family car on New Bern Avenue, Wake sheriff says

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 5-year-old boy was shot while riding in his family's car in Wake County on Sunday evening.In a news release from Wake County Sheriff's Office, officials said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Old Milburnie Road.A witness told deputies the family was driving on New Bern Avenue when they heard a popping sound. The boy then started to complain that his arm hurt and the family pulled into the parking lot of Grace Baptist Church. That's when the family noticed the boy's injury.The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.Investigators are speaking to people on Old Milburnie Road who may have witnessed events leading up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919)-856-6911.