6-year-old Washington boy hospitalized after being bullied

6-year-old boy hospitalized after being bullied. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 26, 2018.

A six-year-old boy in Washington state needed emergency surgery on his eye after he says children at his apartment complex bullied him.

Carter English says he was attacked by a group of children when he confronted them for bullying his friend.

He says they beat him with rocks and sticks, and rubbed sawdust in his eyes.

He ended up with a broken arm, along with cuts and bruises across his face.

Carter says now he's scared he will be attacked again.

Police say they are investigating the incident, and have found the five-year-old who they say started it all.

The plan is now to get social services involved.

Johnston County student says he was suspended for defending friend who was being attacked by bullies
