Man arrested in Greensboro in connection with Fayetteville homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man the afternoon of June 3 on Banner Elk Drive.
Police said Damian Levon McNeil, 36, of the 600 block of Banner Elk Drive, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was taken into custody without incident Tuesday in Greensboro with the assistance of the Greensboro Police Department.
On June 3, Fayetteville officers responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Banner Elk Drive off of Old Bunce Road and found a man suffering from injuries. He later died at a hospital.
The victim was identified as Michael Anthony McKoy, 27, of Fayetteville.
McNeil is in the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received no bond.
