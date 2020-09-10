Society

Eyewitness News Investigates: The Housing Crisis

Eyewitness News Investigates the housing crisis in the heart of Carolina and how it is affecting families during the pandemic and beyond.

We talk to families that have been evicted, people who are getting priced out of their rentals, and a single mother getting assistance to get back on her feet during the pandemic.

We will provide tips from local home financing experts on how to improve your credit score and what to expect during the lending process.

UPDATE: Eyewitness News Investigates The Housing Crisis aired Thursday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Click for the full, immersive digital special

Presented in partnership with North State Bank.

Presented in partnership with North State Bank.

