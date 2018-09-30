7 injured in crash involving pedestrians in downtown Raleigh

NEW: Nasty wreck in downtown Raleigh. Two cars crash at N. Salisbury and W. Edenton Street. Pedestrians were also struck. I’m at 7 injuries and 5 people taken to @WakeMed with non life threatening injuries. Please note the Intersection will be shutdown into the AM. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/t18GwJTuix — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) October 1, 2018

Seven people were injured in a crash involving pedestrians and two cars in downtown Raleigh Sunday night, officials said.Five of the victims were taken to WakeMed and they are all expected to live.The wreck happened at the intersection of Salisbury Street and McDowell Street. One of the cars that was struck drove onto the sidewalk and hit several pedestrians.Officials say one woman was pinned underneath the car.Officials told ABC11 they are reviewing security cameras in the area to determine exactly what happened. They also said the traffic lights in the area were all working properly and they do not believe alcohol played a factor in this crash.Edenton Street between Salisbury and McDowell Streets will be closed overnight.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.