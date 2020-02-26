Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors injures 8; shooter dead in Miller Valley, ABC News reports

Law enforcement briefed on the matter told ABC News the suspected shooter was an employee who was fired earlier today, and then returned with a gun. The conditions of those injured were not currently known.
The ATF said they are responding to "the scene of an active shooter" at the facility, as are FBI agents.
Milwaukee police they responded to a "critical incident" at the Molson Coors facility around 2:15 p.m.
Police tweeted that officers were responding to the area of 35th Street and West State Street. The Molson Coors facility is located at 3939 West Highland Boulevard.
There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department. Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able.— Molson Coors Beverage Company (@MolsonCoors) February 26, 2020
An army of tactical officers, rescue teams and fire department paramedics from across metro Milwaukee were gathered at the area in Miller Valley by 4 p.m.
Milwaukee police also asked that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for "officer safety purposes." Live video showed an officer in body armor getting an assault rifle out of car.
WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings and that employees were sheltering in place. WISN said Molson Coors public relations confirmed there was an incident, but would not elaborate further.
Several nearby schools have also been locked down.
The incident occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. At least 600 people work at the complex.
James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department.
She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Some employees of the company were at the company's annual conference underway in Houston. That conference has now been canceled, company sources to the I-Team, and people are being brought back home.
Molson Coors changed its name from MillerCoors in 2019.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.