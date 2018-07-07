8 people displaced after lightning strike causes fire in Durham

Five adults and three children have been displaced after lightning struck a two-story residence in Durham Friday afternoon.Durham firefighters responded to multiple calls of a home being on fire after a lightning strike.25 firefighters arrived on Excalibur Drive around 4:49 pm. and got the flames under control in about 20 minutes but remained on the scene for two hours.There was heavy damage to the attic and second floor.There were no injuries and those affected are being assisted by The American Red Cross.