8-year-old pistol-whipped, mother robbed at gunpoint, Raleigh Police say

A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station near Five Points in Raleigh last month, according to police.Her 8-year-old son was also pistol-whipped in the process.Raleigh Police said 30-year-old Percy Jamal Richardson approached a mother and child as they sat in their car next to the BP on East Whitaker Mill Road near Wake Forest Road on October 5.Detectives said Richardson allegedly stole $350 from the woman before hitting her son.Donna Moran of Storage Max, a business right next to where the crime happened said it was a bit jarring to hear about the violent crime."To hear that something happened right next to us was very concerning," Moran said. "But there's so many people in this area all the time and everybody is super friendly. It does make you a little uneasy ... but it's not going to stop me from walking this property day and night and we do that a lot."Moran said her business opened about six months ago."We chose this district because it's coming right out of downtown and that's where downtown is moving to," Moran said. "We've been at this property day and night during the building process, during the construction of everything ... never had one issue at all whatsoever."Another woman, who works at Snoopy's, said detectives came to the busy hot dog business to let them know what was going on after the crime occurred."Even after it happened, Richardson came in several times and ordered food because when the detective came, my cashier said, 'Oh that was the guy?' We have seen him plenty of times," said the worker, who didn't want to be identified.Richardson made his first court appearance Wednesday. He's been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering.Records show he's been in trouble with the law before. Richardson has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm as well as a controlled substance.