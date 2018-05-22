850 bags of heroin seized in Edgecombe County traffic stop

Marqavius Lucas (Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A man is behind bars after law officers found 850 bags of heroin during a traffic stop.

Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson said Marqavius Lucas was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, maintaining a vehicle for selling heroin, and resisting a public officer.

The stop was initiated May 14 by the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force, which has been investigating drug trafficking in Edgecombe and Nash counties.

Atkinson said the heroin had a street value of $6,000. So far, more than 2,500 bags of heroin have been seized by the task force.

Lucas is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
heroindrug bustdrug arrestedgecombe county newsTarboroEdgecombe CountyNash County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News