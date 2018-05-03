9-year-old boy hit in the face with bullet when shots were fired into Wilson home

A boy was hit in the face with a bullet when shots were fired into a Wilson home. (WTVD)

WILSON, NC (WTVD) --
A 9-year-old boy was hit in the face with a bullet when shots were fired into a Wilson home Wednesday night.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Stantonsburg Road.

The family of the boy told ABC11 he was shot near his eye, but he will be OK. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

"I've been living here a few years, it was actually relatively quiet for the most part," said Tim Curran, who lives near the scene of Wednesday's shooting. "But the last six months has just gotten louder, and just more problems. And they need to get a better police presence or something here."

Rick and Nikita Cox say they have young family members that routinely run and play in the area.

"It hit home," Rick said.

"We are the ones that the youths look up to. We are the one that the youths come to and ask questions. Answers. Guidance. That's what we need," said Nikita.

Cox added she hoped the incident would unite the community to take a stand against such violence.

"It can be better for us, it can be way better for us, if we can come together as a whole," Nikita Cox said.

Police have not said whether the home was targeted, if this was random or if it was accidental.

The case is still being actively investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.
