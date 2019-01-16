911 call released in murder of 6-month-old, 2 women in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --The Harnett County sheriff's office released the 911 call made the night two women and a 6-month-old baby were shot to death at their home.
The man who made the call says he was dropping off a co-worker at the home where the crime occurred when he noticed there was a body at the front door.
"There is blood all over this house," the caller said.
Harnett County deputies have charged 24-year-old Kareem Daquan Taylor with three counts of first-degree murder following the incident.
Taylor was arrested Saturday after killing a 6-month-old, the child's mother, and her sister.
The two women victims were identified as 22-year-old Jocelyn Perkins -- the infant's mother -- and 20-year-old Jasmine Perkins.
In a news release, the sheriff's office said the child was believed to be Taylor's; however, during a news conference on Monday, officials said they were still investigating the relationship.
After Taylor's first court appearance on Monday, authorities said he lived in the home with his child and the two sisters, adding that he was in a relationship with Jocelyn.
The incident happened shortly before 6:30 Friday night in the 140 block of Forest Manor Drive.
When deputies arrived, they found a 3-year-old girl unharmed at the front door, while the other woman and the 6-month-old were found dead in bedrooms of the home.
Authorities said each of the deceased victims sustained multiple wounds but did not clarify what types of wounds they were.
Eyewitnesses told ABC11 they heard gunshots the night of the killings.
"This was an unspeakable, monstrous act," Sheriff Wayne Coats said. "And uh ... it's tough when you see an infant that was killed like this."