'Ruby Franke: From Momfluencer to Felon' | Watch new '20/20' investigation tonight

YouTube vlogger Ruby Franke was sentenced to four consecutive sentences of one to 15 years in prison for aggravated child abuse.

Tonight, an all-new "20/20" investigates Ruby Franke, the popular YouTube vlogger charged with child abuse.

For years, the Momfluencer's channel, "8 Passengers," was a portrait of social media success. The wife and mother of six, who were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, amassed nearly 2.5 million followers documenting the daily life of her children.

The perfect family image, however, started to crack when controversial videos showed her strict parenting.

In August of 2023, one of Franke's children, malnourished with duct tape and wounds on his wrists and ankles, escaped the home of Franke's friend and business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, and asked a neighbor for help.

With reporting from "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang, "20/20" unravels the unimaginable abuse at the hands of the two, told through never-before-seen body camera video, recorded calls, and Franke's own journal detailing the horrific abuse.

The investigation also includes an exclusive interview with Jodi's niece, Jessi Hildebrandt, and newly unveiled police interviews recounting the events of the day authorities arrested the two and the frantic search for the Franke children in four different cities.

Watch "20/20" tonight at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on ABC or the next day on Hulu.

