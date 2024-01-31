ABC drops first looks at 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Will Trent' and more

LOS ANGELES -- It's a happy Wednesday, indeed.

ABC has dropped teaser videos for ten of its beloved shows, all returning to your TV screens soon. It's felt like it's been a long time coming due to the back-to-back WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes through the summer and fall of 2023. Now that those have been resolved, the network can't wait for you to see what's cooking.

Your Wednesday night laughs with your favorite teachers are back on "Abbott Elementary." The season 3 premiere is supersized to one-hour and you can expect lots of changes and lots of surprises. "Abbott Elementary" returns, Feb. 7.

"The Conners" also returns on Feb. 7. This season, the comedy will reach the 100th episode milestone and has plenty of fun and laughs in store.

"Not Dead Yet," is alive and kicking with special guests and lots of laughs. It premieres Feb. 7.

The Tuesday night lineup will be serving up plenty of drama.

Season 2 of "Will Trent" will see our favorite investigator taking some of his toughest cases to date. Ramon Rodriguez and the team return Tuesday, Feb. 20.

"The Rookie" also promises plenty of action, as we can see in this teaser. It will also be back Feb. 20.

"The Good Doctor" marks its final season by moving to Tuesdays, following "Will Trent" and "The Rookie." We'll see how Sean's story wraps up on Feb. 20.

We're getting our first look at the talent coming through "American Idol" and judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry are going to have to make some tough decisions. The 2-hour season premiere kicks off Sunday, Feb. 18.

Thursday nights are getting an extra dose of drama this season.

"9-1-1" is making its ABC debut Thursday, March 14. The series stars Angela Bassett and Peter Krause and follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders.

We are also getting our first look at the milestone 20th season of "Grey's Anatomy." That kicks off March 14.

And finally, it's the the beginning of the end for "Station 19" and from the looks of it, things will be fire. The final season commences March 14.

