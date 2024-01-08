ABC11 Together Perspectives for Jan. 7, 2024: ABC11 Together Blood Drive, Triangle MLK Events

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

ABC11 TOGETHER BLOOD DRIVE

The need is always greater this time of year. Due to holiday celebrations, inclement weather, and cold and flu season, the winter months are often a time of reduced donations and an increased risk for blood shortages.

For a 4th year, ABC11 Together is teaming up with the American Red Cross to sponsor the ABC11 Together Blood Drive with locations in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville on Wednesday January 10.

The Raleigh blood drive is happening at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree. In Durham, it will take place at the Streets at Southpoint Mall. And in Fayetteville , it will take place at Fayetteville Technical Community College.

All locations are open from 8:00am to 6:00pm.

TRIANGLE MLK EVENTS

On Monday January 15 we celebrate the man who had a dream that one day all people would not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.

Every year the Triangle MLK, Junior Committee sponsors a number of events commemorating Doctor King's legacy.

It gets underway on Friday Jan 12 with the 44th Annual wreath laying at the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial gardens in Raleigh.

Then on Monday Jan. 15 the 44th Annual Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith prayer breakfast will take place at the Sheraton Imperial in Durham.

At 11:00am the annual MLK Memorial march departs from the State Capitol.

The day wraps up with the Evening Musical Celebration in Downtown Raleigh.

DREAM BIG BOOK DRIVE

Every MLK Day Book Harvest holds its annual Dream Big Event. It's part book drive, part volunteer event, part community partner fair, part festival and all party and Fun.

This year's event takes place at Durham's Golden Belt Campus from 1-4:00pm

DURHAM MLK & BLACK HISTORY MONTH PARADE

On Saturday Feb. 3 the North Carolina Martin Luther King, Jr. Black History Month Parade will be held in Durham. The Parade will run along Fayetteville Street from White Rock Baptist Church to NCCU. ABC11 is a proud sponsor.