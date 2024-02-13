ABC11 Together Perspectives for February 2024: American Heart Month, Tobacco Road Marathon, and more

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for February features segments on American Heart Month, the Tobacco Road Marathon and The Pope House.

American Heart Month

February is American Heart Month. Doctors are encouraging you to take charge of your cardiovascular health. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The American Heart Association is working to make sure someone in every household knows how to do hands-only CPR.

Tobacco Road Marathon

The Tobacco Road Marathon is entering its 14th year in March. More than just a run, the race has raised more than $1.3 million for charities like "Hope for the Warriors". One of the largest, and fastest marathons in North Carolina, registration for the half-marathon is filling up fast.

Pope House Museum

February is Black History Month. Many of us using this month to get a better grasp of the African American Experience. The city of Raleigh Museum has created tours of a special home in downtown Raleigh that many people may not know about. Built in 1901, it's a restored home once owned by Dr. Manassa Thomas Pope, a prominent African-American citizen of Raleigh.