abc11 together

Join us for the ABC11 Together Virtual Food Drive

On Thursday, April 2, join us on-air and online as we help those in need.

There's a lot of uncertainty going around with COVID-19, but there's also a lot of hope. We see that hope every day in the stories we highlight where ordinary people step up to become heroes to those in need.

On Thursday, April 2, ABC11 is hoping you'll be one of those heroes and give to the ABC11 Together Virtual Food Drive benefitting the Food Bank of CENC and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina. We're coming together to help those who are suddenly struggling due to closures related to the coronavirus pandemic. All day Thursday, on ABC11 Eyewitness News, we'll bring you on-air stories and information on available resources for you and your family. We will also ask those that can, to donate to the drive on abc11.com.

90% of the disaster relief pantries and soup kitchens across Eastern and Central NC have already seen an increase in families and individuals visiting their sites for help. "In our 40 years of serving the community, this is a crisis unlike any we've faced," said Peter Werbicki, President & CEO of the Food Bank of CENC. "We're shifting our operations and how we serve people to try to meet this unprecedented need, and do it in a way that ensures we can serve people for the long haul."

So, join us on Thursday, April 2 for our ABC11 Together Virtual Food Drive and give hope to those that need it the most. This is our community and we're in this together.
