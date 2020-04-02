abc11 together

How to get food assistance in central, eastern NC

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
If you are in need of food, please check the links below.

During this crisis, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC are working hard to keep their information updated with local pantries that remain open and providing food. It is strongly encouraged that you call ahead to confirm the agency's hours and social-distancing adjustments.

Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC



Second Harvest Food Bank Southeast NC (Sandhills)



Additional Resources



