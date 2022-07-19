'We won't go back': Rep. Alma Adams one of several lawmakers arrested during abortion rights protest

WASHINGTON, DC (WTVD) -- North Carolina 12th District Representative Alma Adams was arrested Tuesday along with several House Democrats while protesting outside the Supreme Court over its decision to overturn constitutional protections for abortion access.
The group of Democratic lawmakers and others marched over to the high court from the Capitol while chanting "we won't go back" and "our body our choice" -- the latest demonstration after five conservative justices ruled last month to reverse the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that first legalized abortions nationwide.
Seventeen lawmakers in total were arrested, according to Capitol Police, including Reps. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Illinois' Jan Schakowsky.
Police at the Supreme Court told the protesters that they were participating in "illegal demonstration activity" before advising anyone who didn't want to get arrested to leave, which sparked singing and chanting from the group.
Officers then began arresting the demonstrators, though no handcuffs were seen. Police also collected IDs and took pictures of those arrested -- including of some of the lawmakers -- and brought water to the staging area for protesters to drink.
Tuesday's event was part of Democrats' efforts to continue highlighting the Supreme Court's blockbuster decision, which allowed the implementation of stringent abortion restrictions or outright bans in at least a dozen states across the country.
In statements, the lawmakers vowed they would keep fighting to protect abortion access.
Related stories
Where abortion rights stand in NC after Roe v Wade decision
NC politicians react to Roe v Wade being overturned by SCOTUS
How outlawing abortion could worsen America's maternal mortality crisis
Biden vows to 'do all in my power' to protect abortion access after Supreme Court Roe ruling
How does overturning Roe affect IVF?
'We won't go back': Rep. Alma Adams one of several lawmakers arrested during abortion rights protest
POLITICS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News