All registered voters in North Carolina may request an absentee ballot for the November 2020 general election. You don't need a special circumstance or reason to do so.
To do so, registered voters may request a ballot through the online Absentee Ballot Request Portal, or fill out a North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form and return it to their county board of elections.
Absentee by mail voting in North Carolina: What you need to know
Absentee ballots can be requested from until the deadline -- 5 p.m. on October 27.
The request must be received in the county board of elections office by that time. If you are mailing your request, you must include enough time for your request to be received by the deadline.
Ballots started being mailed by county boards of elections on Sept. 4.
In North Carolina, absentee by mail ballots are not automatically sent out to all registered voters. The voter must request the ballot to receive it.
How to request an absentee ballot in North Carolina
