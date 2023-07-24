Academy Award winner, Wake County native DeBose to perform benefit concert in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose will perform a benefit concert for Theatre Raleigh Arts Center.

Debose has ties to the Raleigh area. She grew up in Wake Forest and graduated from Wake Forest-Rolesville High School. She also trained at CC & Co. Dance Complex in north Raleigh.

The concert will take place at Theatre Raleigh on August 26 at 8:00 p.m. It's designed to be a fundraiser for the Raleigh theatre community.

General admission tickets are on sale for $70. Ticketholders will have access to high top tables in a standing room area. Spots in that room are first come, first served.

Seated tickets are on sale priced from $100-200. For more information about tickets, click here.

Debose is best known for her performance in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," which earned her an Oscar for best supporting actress in 2022.

She is also the first openly queer Afro Latina to win an Academy Award.

