ACC in talks with Big Ten, Pac-12 to form alliance, according to ESPN sources

The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have had talks about forming an alliance, according to ESPN sources.
ESPN sources said the commissioners for all three college conferences met last week in Chicago.
This comes on the heels of the news that Texas and Oklahoma plan to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, bringing two more major college football brands into the most celebrated college football conference.
"I've been in frequent and regular contact with all of the other A5 commissioners the last few weeks about the four or five complex issues that are facing our industry," Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff told ESPN on Friday night. "Anything beyond that is just speculation, and I can't comment on it."
ESPN said it was unable to get in touch with ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips or Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.
ESPN sources said that the potential alliance is in the early stages. Details about the alliance remain speculative but it could, according to the source, "create stability without schools moving conferences."
Sources said the Big 12 is not currently included in discussions surrounding an alliance with other Power 5 conferences.
The Atlantic was the first organization to report on the alliance talks between these three conferences.
