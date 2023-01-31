ACC releases 2023 football schedule

UNC coach Mack Brown discussed the upcoming ACC football schedule and seemed less than pleased Monday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2023 football schedule, the first one under a new format on Monday night.

Gone are the much-reviled Atlantic and Coastal divisions. Under the new model, each team will play three primary opponents and face the other 10 league teams twice during a four-year cycle.

The top two teams based on winning percentage will play in the ACC Championship Game on the first Saturday in December.

"As a conference, we're extremely excited to begin the new scheduling model that provides significant enhancements - the most important being the opportunity for our student-athletes to play every school both home and away over a four-year period," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. "The new model is also in the best interest of our schools, fans and the conference as a whole. Beyond the incredibly competitive league schedule, our teams will once again play arguably the toughest collection of non-conference opponents. There's always great anticipation surrounding the annual release of the ACC Football schedule, and 2023 is no exception."

The ACC will play 11 non-conference games against teams ranked in the final 2022 Associated Press Top 25 poll, the league said.

The season gets off with a bang with five days of football during the Labor Day weekend -- 12 games in that five-day span.

That stretch begins Aug. 31, a Thursday, with Wake Forest hosting Elon. On Friday, Sept. 1, Louisville faces Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, while Miami hosts Miami (Ohio).

Saturday's games feature the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte between North Carolina and South Carolina, and Virginia against Tennessee in Nashville. NC State is also in action, traveling to UConn.

The Labor Day football frenzy wraps up Monday evening with Duke hosting Clemson.

The 2023 ACC Championship Game will be played Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Duke's full schedule

Sept. 1 Miami (OH) (Fri.)

Sept. 9 Texas A &M

Sept. 14 Bethune-Cookman (Thurs.)

Sept. 23 at Temple

Sept. 30 OPEN

Oct. 7 Georgia Tech

Oct. 14 at North Carolina

Oct. 21 Clemson

Oct. 28 Virginia

Nov. 4 at NC State

Nov. 11 at Florida State

Nov. 18 Louisville

Nov. 24 at Boston College (Fri)

North Carolina's full schedule

Sept. 2 Duke's Mayo Classic (Charlotte, N.C.)

vs. South Carolina

Sept. 9 App State

Sept. 16 Minnesota

Sept. 23 at Pitt

Sept. 30 OPEN

Oct. 7 Syracuse

Oct. 14 Miami

Oct. 21 Virginia

Oct. 28 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 4 Campbell

Nov. 11 Duke

Nov. 18 at Clemson

Nov. 25 at NC State

N.C. State's full schedule

Sept. 2 at UConn

Sept. 9 Notre Dame

Sept. 16 VMI

Sept. 22 at Virginia (Fri.)

Sept. 29 Louisville (Fri.)

Oct. 7 Marshall

Oct. 14 at Duke

Oct. 21 OPEN

Oct. 28 Clemson

Nov. 4 Miami

Nov. 11 at Wake Forest

Nov. 18 at Virginia Tech

Nov. 25 North Carolina

Click here to see schedules for all ACC teams.