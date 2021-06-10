Wake County sheriff says deputy shot while on duty is out of ICU and in 'good spirits'

Former Wake sheriff laments shooting, examines the danger

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10736206" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "This young man has a personality. He's got a smile on his face all the time. He's one of these people that you like to be around; that you like to have working for you."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County sheriff gave an update Thursday on the condition of a deputy who waswhile serving a search warrant on June 2.Wake County Sheriff Gerald M. Baker said he decided to hold a briefing after receiving numerous inquiries about Sgt. Ronald Waller's condition.Waller, who has been with the department for more than 20 years, sustained injuries to his hip and knee. He has. Baker said Waller has responded well to the procedures and is out of ICU.Baker started the briefing by announcing that an account that been set up to help the family. Many people have reached out asking how to help.He said people can donate at any State Employees Credit Union branch in care of the Ronald Waller Fund.The sheriff said he talked with Waller's wife and "she expresses sincere thanks for prayers and support from everyone."Waller is doing better, Baker said, and he added that he has visited him several times.He's a "very strong young man," Baker said.Baker noted that the sheriff's office is constantly evaluating what they do and how they do evictions. The office still has 44 eviction orders to be executed in the next seven days."We hope this never happens again, but we're dealing with the unknown," Baker said, "Can't see through the door and the process will remain the same with extra caution to keep deputies safe."He added that if deputies experience non-compliance, the sheriff's office will back away and reassess and consider bringing in a special response team."We're concerned about what's going to happen the next time - we're dealing with people who have been struggling from the pandemic, economic struggles and we're there to put them out and the reaction can be anything," Baker said.Waller, who is married and father to a teenage son, was shot at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments. Police identified 32-year-old Eddie Craig as the person responsible.Baker said previously that Waller was hit twice."He's in good spirits, he's always been a happy man," Baker said. "He understands the risks with this job and the risks that came with that day...he's ready to get back to work, so he's doing good."According to Baker, the deputy went to the apartment and didn't get an answer. The deputy then went to a couple of other apartments where notices also needed to be served and then returned to the apartment where the shooting occurred.The apartment occupant opened the door, the deputy identified himself and then shots were fired from inside the apartment, Baker said.Eventually, Craig surrendered and was taken into custody.Craig was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.