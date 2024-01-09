Adan Canto, 'The Cleaning Lady' and 'Designated Survivor' actor, dies at 42

LOS ANGELES -- Adan Canto, who starred in the TV dramas "Designated Survivor" and "The Cleaning Lady," died Monday after a battle with appendiceal cancer. He was 42.

"Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever," Canto's representatives said in a statement.

"He will be greatly missed by so many," the statement added.

Most recently, Canto portrayed Arman Morales in "The Cleaning Lady," which is currently filming its third season.

Canto also starred as Vice President-elect Aaron Shore opposite Kiefer Sutherland for three seasons of the ABC and Netflix show "Designated Survivor."

His other credits include "Narcos," "Blood and Oil," "The Following" and the 2014 film "X-Men: Days of Future Past."

Born in Mexico and raised in Texas, he was also a singer and a guitarist. He directed his first short film in 2014 and his second in 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and his two children, Roman Alder, 3, and Eve Josephine, 1.

