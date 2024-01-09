Formerly homeless couple launch pocket mental health card company Affirmation Darling

Affirmation Darling's affirm-action pocket mental health cards and other positive affirmation products help a formerly homeless couple find stability and a purpose.

Affirmation Darling's affirm-action pocket mental health cards and other positive affirmation products help a formerly homeless couple find stability and a purpose. Affirmation Darling, a pocket mental health card company, helps a formerly homeless couple find stability and purpose.

Affirmation Darling's affirm-action pocket mental health cards and other positive affirmation products help a formerly homeless couple find stability and a purpose. Affirmation Darling, a pocket mental health card company, helps a formerly homeless couple find stability and purpose.

Affirmation Darling's affirm-action pocket mental health cards and other positive affirmation products help a formerly homeless couple find stability and a purpose. Affirmation Darling, a pocket mental health card company, helps a formerly homeless couple find stability and purpose.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Affirmation Darling, a mental health product company, was conceived during one of the darkest periods in the lives of Riji Raja and Melween Varghese.

"In 2016, we moved from Texas to LA to pursue our dreams, scraping by with just a thousand dollars in our bank account, and things didn't go as planned," said Raja. "We couldn't secure jobs or gigs, and end up having to move into our car."

In order to stay positive and move forward, Raja started jotting down affirmations paired with actions which became Affirmation Darlings first product, Affirm-action Cards.

"The first card that I ever wrote says 'Do not worry or be anxious about things that I cannot change or control,'" said Raja. "We have passed this affirmation on to a lot of people, and they would just sit and stare and say 'I feel this.'"

For every deck of Affirm-action Cards purchased, Affirmation Darling donates a deck to Covenant House, a youth homeless shelter.

For more information or to shop, go to: https://affirmationdarling.com/