Society

Pope Airfield airman awarded Silver Star, the 3rd highest honor in the Department of Defense

By
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Air Force Master Sergeant was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Second Oak Leaf Cluster for his selflessness and acts of leadership.

During a clearing mission in Afghanistan on May 25, 2013, John Grimesey and his team encountered enemy fire while attempting to save an Afghan commander who had been shot by opposing forces. Grimesey was attacked with a rocket propelled grenade and, despite his injuries, he saved the life of an American special forces solider all while returning fire to enemy forces.

Fort Bragg soldier becomes the first woman to join the ranks of the Green Berets

Grimesey proceeded to engage the enemy while also controlling multiple air strikes. In total, he and his team took out 31 enemy fighters, recovered the body of a highly regarded Afghan commander, and saved multiple American and Afghan lives.

Local veteran injured in combat handed the keys to his new Hero Home in Clayton

"To earn the same award as other people that have done things that are so incredibly selfless is humbling to be apart of that elite fraternity," said Grimesey. "During the course of that engagement, I was struck by an RPG. The Army Special Forces soldier was injured. I pulled him away from the compound."

The Silver Star medal is an upgrade from a previously-awarded decoration.

Grimesey will also receive the Bronze Star Medal and Second Oak Leaf Cluster with Valor for his quick and precise response during an ambush in Afghanistan in 2017. He credits his father for teaching him the value in standing for his country.

"My father is the Superintendent of Moore County Schools. He was and still is my hero. He instilled a specific work ethic growing up," said Grimesey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncmilitaryair force
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: UNC-Chapel Hill reports 2 COVID-19 clusters in student housing
Tropical Storm Kyle becomes earliest K-named storm
How local families are getting ready to go back to school
Andia's Homemade Ice Cream opens second Cary location
NC absentee ballot deadline is too late, USPS warns
Lawsuit expected in Raleigh man's 'humiliating' incident with RPD
WCPSS to hold virtual learning until at least October
Show More
Cohen: NC's high July COVID-19 metrics are impacting death rate now
DPS opens learning centers for students who need supervision
Wilson family holds funeral for 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
'Catastrophic' fire at Durham townhome called arson
Vanessa Guillen's family gives tearful testimony at her memorial
More TOP STORIES News