FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- With thousands of troops from North Carolina deploying to Afghanistan, the local USO is asking for donations.
The USO of North Carolina distributes resources and supplies to American forces, and the recent deployments to Afghanistan have strained the group's stockpile.
A USO of North Carolina board member tells ABC11 the group needs more non-perishable foods (such as bottled sports drinks, bottled water, chips, peanuts & non-chocolate candy), flashlights, toiletries, and entertainment items (such as playing cards, puzzles & books).
The easiest way for civilians to help the USO's mission is through donations. You can learn more about donating at this link.
USO of North Carolina seeks donations to support troops deploying to Afghanistan
TOP STORIES
Show More