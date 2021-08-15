Another 1,000 82nd Airborne troops sent to Kabul to assist in evacuations, U.S. officials say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- Another 1,00 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne -- based at Fort Bragg -- have been ordered to head directly to Afghanistan's capital of Kabul to assist in evacuations of U.S. personnel and Afghans who assisted in the U.S. mission, a U.S. official told ABC News.In total, that means 2,000 of the 6,000 soldiers heading back to Afghanistan hail from the 82nd Airborne Division.ABC News reports the increase of service members to Kabul follows Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, meeting with representatives of the Taliban earlier Sunday in Qatar to inform them not to interfere with the U.S. mission at the airport, according to a U.S. official."We're focused on the mission. We are flowing forces in and protecting our operations and our people and that is what Secretary Austin made clear to commanders today. We are mindful of the security environment and we're focused on the mission," a spokesman for the Pentagon said.On Sunday, the U.S. flag at the embassy was taken down, according to a U.S. official.The militants had earlier moved into a city gripped by panic, where helicopters raced overhead throughout the day to evacuate personnel from the U.S. Embassy. Smoke rose near the compound as staff destroyed important documents, and the American flag was lowered. Several other Western missions also prepared to pull their people out.On Friday, 3,000 to 3,500 Fort Bragg soldiers were sent to Kuwait to preposition in case they were needed.