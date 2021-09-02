RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This holiday weekend we have an event the entire family can enjoy.
The 12th annual African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is happening Saturday and Sunday in downtown Raleigh.
Because of the pandemic, activities are spread out across five different locations.
African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County happening this weekend
