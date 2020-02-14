NC African American Veterans Lineage Day

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the military, the NC Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA) held its 2nd African American Lineage Day. The event showcased the significant role that African Americans played in our nation's history and highlighted the importance of African Americans in the U.S. military. Posthumous awards were presented to the United States Colored Troops, World War II Staff Sergeant Millie Dunn Veasey, and a former slave, Private Luke Martin of the First NC Colored Infantry. Congressman G.K. Butterfield, Senator Mickey Michaux, and Representative Nasif Majeed were also honored for their military service and their leadership as modern day civil rights leaders.NCDMVA Secretary Larry Hall stated, "The NCDMVA is honored to begin this tradition of recognizing those who fought for our freedoms as Americans, even before those same freedoms were afforded to them. The State of North Carolina is proud of these service members, and we will keep striving to carry on their legacy through this annual celebration of their valor and courage."The event and awards ceremony was held on February 13 in Raleigh at the NC Museum of History.