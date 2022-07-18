HVAC companies seeing 'uptick in calls' with hot, humid weather, offer tips

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Air conditioning is a necessity for so many people right now and HVAC companies are trying to keep up with calls coming in for emergency repairs.J.D. Anderson, the owner of 919 Fix MyAC, said the weather this summer has been particularly brutal, and he's experiencing an uptick in calls."Last year was much more moderate in temperature, not nearly as long of a hot spell," he said. "The hot spells have been hotter and they've been running longer, and it definitely affects the HVAC system."Some people are minding the thermostat right now, while others preparing to pay the price to stay comfortable."I keep mine on 60 at all time," said Raleigh resident Angie VulpABC11 asked Anderson what all of us can do to keep units running smoothly.The advice is to replace filters every 30 days, instead of six months, and keep the outdoor unit thoroughly clean.Anderson said some issues could be harder to detect."This year, the humidity came in a little bit earlier so it can cause algae or moldy type issues up in attics or underneath homes, and even in the HVAC system itself. So it's important to have a maintenance plan in place," he said.If you're going to replace filters monthly, Anderson suggests purchasing the cheaper ones. He says air flows through them more easily, which allows the filters to catch more that's floating through the air.