Arts & Entertainment

AirBNB offering Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine for stay

EMBED <>More Videos

You can stay in the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine for just $20

Fans of the "Scooby Doo" series have a chance to embrace their inner Shaggy or Velma.

AirBNB has three overnight stays, along the coast of Southern California, in a recreation of the "Mystery Machine," which is the van used by the cartoon characters as they foiled mysteries.

The special offer is a tie-in with the 20th anniversary of the live-action "Scooby Doo" film.

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for June 24, 25 and 26.

Those who book a one-night stay will get lots of perks including a late-night viewing of the film complete with all-you-can-eat snacks and other throwbacks to 2002 including the latest Sugar Ray album.

Booking information is available on AirBNB's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniaairbnb
TOP STORIES
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
Raleigh restaurant cancels reservation for conservative group of moms
Duke basketball star Grant Hill talks about his autobiography
New welcome center set to open in Raleigh as refugee numbers rise
Raleigh preps for graduations, concerts crowds to intersect
Drag Queen Story Hour to be included in Apex Pride Festival
NC State students design new playground for visually impaired
Show More
Operation Coming Home Helps Military Veteran and his family
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for Jan 6 'attempted coup'
Bird rarely found in NC seen flying in Outer Banks
'Red flag' gun control bill passes House, unlikely in Senate
Jan. 6 committee reveals new details of Capitol riot in 1st hearing
More TOP STORIES News