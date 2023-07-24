3 injured after airplane crashes, hits home in Texas

Three passengers were injured in the crash.

GEORGETOWN, Texas -- A small plane crashed into a vacant, two-story home in Georgetown, Texas on Sunday morning, KVUE reported.

According to the Georgetown Fire Department, the crash occurred just before noon in the 500-block of Northwood Drive.

The plane had three occupants, all of whom were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shannon Hayes said she was walking her dog when she saw the plane crash and called 911.

"That boom, that noise that that plane was making beforehand, you knew it wasn't good," said Hayes. "Some of the neighbors ran over. Two people climbed out of the airplane onto the roof and were asking for ladders while I was on the phone with 911."