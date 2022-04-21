Travel

RDU to replace runway allowing airlines to carry more passengers and cargo

EMBED <>More Videos

RDU replacing primary runway after FAA approval

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport announced it will be replacing and extending the primary runway, which will allow airlines to carry more passengers and cargo.

The Federal Aviation Administration determined that the new runway can be built at 10,639 feet. That is longer than the current 10,000-foot runway.

According to RDU officials, the runway is safe, but is nearly four decades old and needs to be replaced.

RDU has been replacing large slabs of concrete for several years as part of a runway preservation project. The additional length will also adhere to current FAA safety standards.

Both of North Carolina's U.S. senators supported the project.

"Over time, the airport's primary runway has experienced increased pavement deterioration. The FAA's recent runway length approval is a critical step to replace this aging runway," said Sen. Richard Burr. "I applaud the dedicated work of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority to ensure the runway replacement will adequately serve passenger and cargo operations for years to come."

Sen. Thom Tillis added that the replacement of the runway is "long overdue" and said he was pleased the FAA approved the proposal.

RDU has not released a timetable for when the project will start or be completed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelraleighdurhammorrisvillerduairport newsfaa
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Supply chain will be 'shaky' into next year, experts warn
Justice Department to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Two men hospitalized after shooting on Quarry Street in Raleigh
Officials investigating deaths of 3 children at Camp Lejeune
Parachute demo at Nationals Park causes brief Capitol evacuation
16-year-old dog rescued after falling in Neuse River
Video: Woman survives after fainting and falling under moving train
Show More
Group aims to create jobs for Black people without college degrees
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-440 westbound in Raleigh
Support Saturday's Walk to Defeat ALS in Raleigh
Holly Springs Road widening project begins
U.S. Secret Service officers fatally shoot 'intruder' in DC: Feds
More TOP STORIES News