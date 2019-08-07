Alamance County man accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Alamance County man is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.On Tuesday, officials arrested 44-year-old Jeffery Rice in connection with the case.In December 2018, the sheriff's office received a report of the abuse, which occurred multiple times over an "extended period of time."While the investigation was going on, Rice was arrested in June for violating an active Domestic Violence Protective Order by contacting the teen and her mother.He was charged with two counts of violating a Domestic Violence Protective Order, and ordered to serve 75 days in the Alamance County Detention Center.Officials said they then found probable cause and charged him statutory sex offense with a child, statutory sex offense with a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.He was placed under a $150,000.00 secured bond.Officials said additional charged are possible.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300