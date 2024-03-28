Alaska Airlines issues apology after dog is lost at RDU airport

A dog that was accidentally left off of an Alaska Airlines flight from RDU to Seattle ran away from crews during the loading process.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A dog that was accidentally left off of an Alaska Airlines flight from RDU to Seattle ran away Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Alaska Airlines told ABC11, the dog was supposed to be on a flight with its owner Tuesday night, but due to a "misstep in the loading process," the dog did not make the trip.

The dog then stayed with staff at the airport overnight and ran away when crews were attempting to load the dog into its crate for its new flight to Seattle.

"We're utilizing our resources and working with the airport to locate the dog as fast as possible. We sincerely apologize to the owner for this stressful situation," the spokesperson said in a release.

The dog's owner traveled back to Raleigh Wednesday to help with the search.