Durham County Senior Detention Officer passes away

Senior Detention Officer Alexander Pettiway

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a Senior Detention Officer that passed on Friday.

Officials announced that Sr. Officer Alexander Pettiway died on April 25. Pettiway joined the Sheriff's Office in July 1996 and served the county for 23 years.

During his time at the office, Pettiway trained and mentored new detention officers and helped shape the field training program for the detention center.

In a letter to staff, Major Cynthia Korenagy of the detention center said, "To say he will be missed does not do justice to what any of us are feeling at this moment. Officer Pettiway was a unique, gentle soul and loved by us all."

"Losing a member of our Sheriff's Office family is never something you are prepared for," said Sheriff Clarence Birkhead. "We will come together to support each other and Senior Officer Pettiway's family as they deal with this great loss"
