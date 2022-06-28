Alligator found, captured in homeowner's pool in NC

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. -- Here's something you don't see every day in North Carolina.
An alligator was found in someone's pool!
This happened over the weekend in Leland, near the coast in Brunswick County.
The homeowner called wildlife resources officers. It's not known where the alligator came from.
They were able to get the reptile out of the pool and it was eventually taken away.
This encounter took place just a few days after someone was killed by an alligator in Myrtle Beach.
