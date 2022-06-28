Alligator found, captured in homeowner's pool in NC

EMBED <>More Videos

Alligator found, captured in Brunswick County pool

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. -- Here's something you don't see every day in North Carolina.

An alligator was found in someone's pool!

This happened over the weekend in Leland, near the coast in Brunswick County.

The homeowner called wildlife resources officers. It's not known where the alligator came from.

They were able to get the reptile out of the pool and it was eventually taken away.

This encounter took place just a few days after someone was killed by an alligator in Myrtle Beach.
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
Sheetz announces limited-time discount on gas ahead of July 4 holiday
2 Raleigh women shot while on business in California
Durham launches program to help people with mental health issues
Missing North Carolina man's boat found 2,700 miles away
ShotSpotter's CEO takes questions from skeptical Durham residents
Jan. 6 panel to hold surprise hearing, present new evidence
At least 46 bodies found in 18-wheeler in San Antonio
Show More
Dog dies after drinking Jordan Lake water, testing underway
NC lawmakers want to reinstate a ban on abortions after 20 weeks
$100,000 scratch-off win makes a happy birthday for Wake County woman
People in Durham weigh in on ShotSpotter and gun violence
3 dead, at least 50 injured after Amtrak train derails in Missouri
More TOP STORIES News