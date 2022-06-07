Pets & Animals

Alligator caught sunbathing at North Carolina beach

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A five foot long alligator decided to take a beach day this week.

Brandi Anderson snapped a few photos when she came across the gator sunbathing Sunday at Fort Fisher.

Park Rangers at Fort Fisher said alligators are a fairly common sight along the shore, especially during warmer months of the year.

They said the best thing to do is give those gators plenty of space and let them enjoy their time in the sun.
