NC native, Duke grad makes President Trump's short list as Supreme Court nominee

President Trump is sharing his new shortlist of potential supreme court nominees and a North Carolina native is on that list.Judge Allison Jones Rushing currently sits on the fourth circuit court of appeals in Richmond. Jones is from Hendersonville and earned her J.D. from Duke University School of Law in 2007. Jones also graduated from Wake Forest University with a B.A. in 2004.When she was confirmed, Rushing was one of four judges on the 15-member court appointed by Trump. She was nominated by Trump in 2018.Also on the president's list is Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton and former GOP rival and Texas Senator Ted Cruz.