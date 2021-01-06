Health & Fitness

Amazon's at-home COVID test now available online

Amazon is trying to make it easier for people to get tested for COVID-19 from the comfort of their own home.

The FDA authorized testing kit called Dxterity is now available on the tech company's website.

One kit is currently available for $110, or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.

The box includes an empty tube for saliva that you sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping.

According to Amazon's website, the turnaround time for test results is between 24 and 72 hours after the sample is received.

Emergency use authorization for the test was given last month.

This is the first at-home saliva test to receive the FDA emergency use authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.

ALSO READ: American Airlines is grounding emotional support animals
EMBED More News Videos

The airline is making changes that are going into effect on Jan. 11, but what about if you already have a flight with your emotional-support pet? Watch the video above for details.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessamazoncoronavirus testingcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IRS says some won't receive 2nd stimulus check automatically
Messy forecast could include snow, wintry mix on Friday
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.
Warnock defeats Loeffler, becomes Georgia's 1st Black senator
Baby rescued while wandering near busy Charlotte road
Is there a lag in COVID-19 vaccinations in NC? Dr. Cohen explains
Mega Millions jackpot grows, $410M Powerball drawing tonight
Show More
Congress set to confirm Biden's electoral win over Trump
WCPSS looking for more substitute teachers amid pandemic
Some in NC over the age of 75 can get vaccinated this week
Dr. Dre recovering in hospital from brain aneurysm
COVID-19 test site traffic blocks Raeford residents' driveways
More TOP STORIES News