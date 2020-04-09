Amber Alert issued for missing Durham 2-year-old after father stabbed mother, took child, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Jeremy Rivas-Munoz, on Thursday morning.

Rivas-Munoz is 2 years old, approximately 2 feet, 10 inches tall, and 35 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts, according to authorities.

Durham Police Department said the child's father, 22-year-old Emerson Melendez Rivas, is accused of stabbing the child's mother at a home on Myra Street before taking the boy. She was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Rivas is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 170 pounds. Melendez has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts. Melendez has a skull tattoo on his neck and rose tattoo on his left hand.

It's not known where the two were going. The vehicle involved is a blue sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.

Officers said Rivas is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 475-2263, or call 911 or *HP.
