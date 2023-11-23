2-year-old from Harnett County found safe, father facing charges including kidnapping

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert has been cancelled for a missing 2-year-old from Harnett County who was found safe.

The sheriff's office was searching for Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman.

At 4:30 a.m. a woman showed up at the Dunn Police Department requesting help.

Harnett County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, Dynasty Oneal Coleman, 37, broke into a home on Cocateil Lane and sexually assaulted the woman at gunpoint. When the child woke up, the suspect took the child to Faison where she was found at 10:30 a.m. by law enforcement.

The suspect and woman had a past relationship and they are the mother and father of the child.

Dynasty Oneal Coleman is facing numerous charges including first degree rape, first degree kidnapping and abduction of children.