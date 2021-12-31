AMBER Alert issued for missing NC 14-year-old girl

The Davidson County Sheriffs Office is searching for 14-year-old Katelynn Joe Sharpe.
Katelynn is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 260 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie; blue jeans; white Vans tennis shoes
She is possibly in a silver Ford Taurus traveling toward High Point.
Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to immediately call the Davidson County Sheriffs Office at (336) 242-2105, or call 911 or *HP.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.