Amber Alert canceled 30 minutes after being issued for 7-year-old girl in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thirty minutes after alerting the public to an Amber Alert issued for a missing 7-year-old, Fayetteville Police Department confirmed the girl had been located and was safe.At 11:10 a.m. the police department posted on social media and sent an email out alerting the public that its officers had just learned of a child abduction.The alleged abduction took place more than 20 days ago, but it had not been reported until 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.Then, about 30 minutes after issuing the Amber Alert, the department announced the young girl had been found safe.ABC11 is no longer reporting the girl's name, since she has been located safely.Fayetteville Police Department has not given any updates about how the girl was located or where. In addition, it's unclear if the man who was accused of abducting her has been found or cleared of suspicion.