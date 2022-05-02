Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old boy reportedly abducted near CVS in Winston Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert is underway for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza was last seen at a CVS in Winston-Salem. He was reportedly abducted and is in danger, but police have not released any specifics about what happened.

Gasga-Espinoza is described as standing 5-foot-11, weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweat pants, white tennis shoes and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information about Gasga-Espinoza is asked to call 911 immediately.

Amber Alerts were established after third grader Amber Hagerman was kidnapped and killed in 1996 in Arlington, Texas.

In North Carolina, Amber Alerts can only apply if the missing child is 17 or younger and is believed to have been abducted by a non-family member (unless the family member in question is believed to be dangerous to the child).
