amber alert

Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl out of Gastonia

3-year-old Kaysie Jay Lipscomb

GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl missing from Gastonia.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety described 3-year-old Kaysie Jay Lipscomb as standing 2 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue tights with polka dots and snowflakes.

Gastonia Police are looking for 31-year-old Raheem Tyshawn Pate. He is described as standing 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is missing two teeth.

31-year-old Raheem Tyshawn Pate

Courtesy of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety



Authorities believe he is driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with NC license plate number HLE-9661.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6702 or call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncchild abductionamber alertmissing childrennorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Foul play 'highly suspected' in case of missing 2-year-old
Army searching for missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes
Mom charged in death of boy with autism at center of Amber Alert
9-year-old with autism at center of Amber Alert found dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC surpasses 500k cases since start of pandemic
2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Christmas Day crash in Johnston Co.
COVID relief hangs in balance as unemployment benefits expire
Durham Police investigate after woman found dead in home
Teen killed in single-car crash early Christmas morning in Durham
Utah star freshman running back dies at 19
6 Nashville cops praised for evacuating residents moments before explosion
Show More
Where to recycle your Christmas trees in Wake County
2 teens dead, 2 others injured in Christmas Eve shooting in Charlotte
PHOTOS: Central NC's cute newborn Christmas babies are here!
Human remains found near Nashville explosion, police say
WEATHER: Coldest Morning of the Year
More TOP STORIES News