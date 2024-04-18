No injuries reported in downtown Durham shooting that later prompted false active shooter report

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting happened Thursday morning in downtown Durham. Nobody was injured, but a corresponding false alarm created some anxiety in the area.

It all began around 10 a.m. outside the parking deck at the corner of Jackie Robinson Drive and Julian Carr Street. That's located at American Tobacco Campus a block away from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Witnesses told Durham Police Department that two people were shooting at each other in that area.

When police arrived, they found shell casings and one vehicle that had been damaged in the shooting. No injuries were reported.

ABC11 crews at the scene saw crime scene tape along Julian Carr Street. Police there were seen pulling a handgun out of a bush and collecting it as evidence.

About an hour after the initial shooting call, the police department received a 911 call about an active shooter in the area. Officers again responded but found that there was never an active shooter.