Police said they are "aggressively investigating" Rebekah Byler's death.

23-year-old pregnant Amish woman killed in Pennsylvania, police say

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Police are searching for leads after a 23-year-old pregnant Amish woman was killed in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

On Monday afternoon, police responded to a home in Sparta Township, about 35 miles southeast of Erie, where they found Rebekah Byler dead, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police are investigating the murder of a 23-year-old pregnant woman found dead at a home, Feb. 26, 2024, in Pennsylvania. WJET

Byler's death is considered a homicide and "police are aggressively investigating all available leads," police said.

Police ask the public to report any suspicious people, cars or activity in the area of Fish Flats Road to the authorities at 814-663-2043.