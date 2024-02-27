WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

23-year-old pregnant Amish woman killed in Pennsylvania, police say

Police said they are "aggressively investigating" Rebekah Byler's death.

ByEmily Shapiro ABCNews logo
Tuesday, February 27, 2024 4:40PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live StreamAction News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Police are searching for leads after a 23-year-old pregnant Amish woman was killed in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

On Monday afternoon, police responded to a home in Sparta Township, about 35 miles southeast of Erie, where they found Rebekah Byler dead, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police are investigating the murder of a 23-year-old pregnant woman found dead at a home, Feb. 26, 2024, in Pennsylvania.
WJET

Byler's death is considered a homicide and "police are aggressively investigating all available leads," police said.

Police ask the public to report any suspicious people, cars or activity in the area of Fish Flats Road to the authorities at 814-663-2043.

Police are investigating the murder of a 23-year-old pregnant woman found dead at a home, Feb. 26, 2024, in Pennsylvania.
WJET
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Watch Live
ON NOW