Amtrak train collides with van in Durham, no injuries reported

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amtrak train on its way from Charlotte to Raleigh collided with an unoccupied van on Saturday afternoon in Durham.The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Pettigrew Street.According to Amtrak officials, the train was delayed for about 45 minutes.Amtrak officials said none of the 64 passengers or crew members aboard the train were injured.Amtrak Police and Durham Police will continue to investigate the incident.